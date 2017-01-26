Cabela’s King Kat returning to Santee Cooper lakes

Last Updated: January 26, 2017 at 1:35 pm

The Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail will return to the waters of the Santee Cooper lakes Feb. 20-21 for the annual Super Event.”

The grand prize depends on the total number of participants, but should be about $4,500, same as it was in 2016, said General Manager Darrell Van Vactor.

“The total prize, $12,000, will be split among the Top 15 percent of the winners,” he said in a release from Cabela’s. Participants must be members of the King Kat Association to fish in the event. A one-year membership costs $30.

Children participating in the event will have an opportunity to win one of six $1,000 scholarships to be awarded in the fall.

Tournament weigh-in will be held 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at John C. Land II Landing, 4404 Greenall Road in Summerton. All anglers must be in the weigh-in line by 4 p.m.

Only live fish will be weighed in, and all fish will be released after the tournament, Van Vactor said.

Van Vactor said that about 165 participants from 10 states will likely sign-up for the two-day catfishing tournament. He said two anglers make a team, and a third angler is permitted if he or she is younger than 16 or older than 65.

He said there is a limit on the number of rods and reels used, regardless.

Teams are judged on a maximum of five fish caught per day. A total of 10 fish will be counted overall.

The tournament brings in about $180,000 in revenue to the local economy each year, he added.

“This includes for hotel rooms, fuel, food and other items,” he siad.

Late registration for the event will be held 5-7 p.m. the day before at Manning High School, shortly before a captains’ meeting and seminar scheduled for 7 p.m.

To preregister, visit www.kingkatusa.com or call (502) 384-5924.

Tournament participants will have a chance to advance to th Cabela’s King Kat Northern and Southern Championship. This year’s Northern Championship will be held Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 on the Cumberland River (Old Hickory Lake), Gallatin, Tennessee. The Southern Championship will be held Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 on Lake Wateree in Camden.

