Turbeville man killed in Scranton crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal wreck that happened Tuesday in Scranton and killed a Turbeville man.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 1998 Dodge pickup was traveling North on Highway 301 when he crossed the center line and hit a 2007 GMC pickup traveling south.

Collin said both drivers were killed in the crash.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Bill Welch, 67, of Turbeville, was one of the victims of the wreck, which happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near Creek Road between Florence and Olanta. The driver of the pickup truck involved in the wreck has not been identified at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Florence County Coroner’s Office.