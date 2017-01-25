Shirley Ann Evans

Shirley Ann Evans, 68, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Brewington Presbyterian Church, with burial following in the church cemetery.

The family will greet friends one hour prior to services at the church.

Born in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Genie Hodge and Eva Lawrence Hodge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Eugene “Buck” Evans.

Survivors include her daughter, Anna DuBose (Ryan) of Olanta; a son, Dustin Evans of Manning; two brothers, Willie Hodge (Cheryl) of New Zion and James Hodge of Manning; a godmother, Nancy Lorenz of Greeneville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank McLeod Hospice for all of the care they provided.

Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, P.O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.

Funeral services are being directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta.