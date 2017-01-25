Leatherman keeps Senate leadership role
by The Associated Press | January 25, 2017 2:22 pm
Florence Sen. Hugh Leatherman has managed to keep his position as South Carolina’s most powerful lawmaker, despite Republican opposition that said he sidestepped his constitutional duties to become lieutenant governor.
Senators voted 28-16 Wednesday to return the president pro tem title to Leatherman, a day after he resigned the post in what Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey called “a shameless and obvious game of musical chairs.”
The state constitution calls for the Senate’s leader to fill a lieutenant governor vacancy. Leatherman refused to do so. He resigned minutes before then-Gov. Nikki Haley was confirmed as U.N. ambassador, promoting then-Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster.
The Senate voted earlier Wednesday to make Anderson Sen. Kevin Bryant its leader, knowing he’d keep that title momentarily. He was then sworn in as lieutenant governor.
Comment by Moye Graham
January 25, 2017 at 14:52
This is the second time to happen. Senator Leatherman should had accepted the Lt. Governor position instead of this. Anyone who supported Leatherman is against our state Constitution or at the very least only chose part of it to uphold. The part that pleases themselves.
