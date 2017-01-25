JV Lady Swampcats defeat OP

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats moved their record to 10-3 on Tuesday night with a win against Orangeburg Prep by a final score of 32-29. Audrey Bennett led the team with 13 points. Katherine Burns had eight points, while Trinity Harrington had four, Breanna Boykin had three and Elizabeth Hicks and Jamie Newman each had two. The team will play 6 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Hall.