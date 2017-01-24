Sen. Scott congratulates McMaster on taking governor’s office

Last Updated: January 24, 2017 at 11:30 pm

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) released the statement below following Governor Henry McMaster’s swearing in. His statement on Governor Haley’s confirmation as U.N. Ambassador is available here.

“Congratulations to Governor McMaster on taking office tonight. I look forward to working with him and the entire South Carolina delegation to continue the economic momentum we have seen over the past decade. South Carolina is the best place in the nation to work, live and play, and we will only continue to grow stronger.”