Lady Swampcats defeat Orangeburg Prep
by Submitted via Email | January 24, 2017 11:22 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy varsity Lady Swampcats defeated Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday night. Lexi Bennett led the team with 18 points. Cora Lee Downer scored 10 points and Olivia Coker scored nine points. Brooke Bennett scored eight points. Brooke Ward scored seven points, and Lexie Bryan scored two points.
