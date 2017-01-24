Billy Marshall McDonald

NEW ZION – Billy Marshall McDonald, 73, husband of Virginia Ann Gibbons McDonald, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at his home.

Born Aug. 14, 1943, in Kingstree, he was a son of the late Junious McSwain McDonald and Gretchen Floyd McDonald. He was a member of New Zion United Methodist Church, where he was past-president of the Men’s Supper Club, a member of the choir and the Men’s Sunday school class.

Survivors besides his wife of New Zion include a son, William Brian McDonald (Kevyn) of New Zion; a daughter, Marsha Ann McKenzie (Kevin) of New Zion; a brother, Thomas McDonald of Leesburg, Florida; five sisters, Ila Cole, Yvonne Broach, Judy Hall and Janice Snipes, all of Kingstree, and Libby Floyd (John L.) of Lake City; three grandchildren, Mary Marshall McKenzie, Britton Smith McKenzie and William Bryson McDonald; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, J.W. McDonald, Ashton McDonald and Kester McDonald.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at New Zion United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Mat Brewington, Gregg Varner and Derrick Fort officiating. Burial will follow in the New Zion United Methodist Church cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Casey Logan, Josh McGregor, Terry Trexler, Jimmy Trexler, Trey Trexler, Swain Cole and Jay McDonald.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at New Zion United Methodist Church, and at other times at the home, 3471 Newman Branch Road in New Zion.

The family would like to thank special caregivers Beebe Coker, Amy Knowlton, Amedisys Hospice and Dr. Hugh Stoddard with Palmetto Adult Medicine, for all of their loving care and attention.

Memorials may be made to New Zion United Methodist Church Bus Fund, c/o Edgar Baker, P.O. Box 33, New Zion, SC 29111 or to the Clarendon Christian Learning Center (Turbeville), P.O. Box 911, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803)

435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org