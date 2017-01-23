Oh, that New Year’s resolution

Last Updated: January 22, 2017 at 1:59 am

Although promising yourself that this time you will make this resolution work, the inevitable never fails: That very enthusiastic promise of a better whatever falls by the wayside.

The resolution I made for myself at the beginning of 2016 does actually seem to have stuck, though, and I must say that it has become second-nature and rather enjoyable a year later. Each day, I have come to look at this promise I made to myself as a challenge, and I love a good challenge.

One year ago, I made a New Year’s resolution to try my utmost to be a better Christian.

I felt that, if I am to help others through Christianity, then I need to look at myself first and I had a few things to brush up on.

This whole idea came about when I was viewing a Joyce Meyer podcast. Meyer talked about putting your shopping buggy back where it belonged at the buggy collector thingy, whatever they call that, I never did find out if that has an actual name – buggy station maybe?

Anyway, I thought to myself, “That is a great place to start.”

I must be truthful and add that it was so much easier to leave the buggy outside the store or at a random place in the parking lot. After all, it is on the premises. The first couple of times it was great. I felt like such a good person after returning that buggy. I felt that I was doing my part. The ultimate challenge was when I went grocery shopping one afternoon when I had the flu. I felt like someone had kicked me all night. Every step seemed like a mile, and every shopping bag felt like a bag of bricks.

I loaded my groceries in the car and immediately had a fight between good and not-so-good! The decision was to be made now or never: should I walk that grueling “10 miles” to return the buggy in the buggy thingermejig and continue my quest to becoming a better Christian, or can I just ask God to give me a sick day? I think I can add this in my prayers at the part when I ask for forgiveness – can I do that?

The immediate struggle between good and not-so-good whiplashed my every fiber, as conflicting thoughts raced through my mind while loading each bag of “bricks” into the car. I took the moral high-ground. I walked the buggy back to the buggy thingermejig. As I watched others loading their car with groceries and leaving their buggy in the parking lot, I thought as I noted a lady leaving hers, “I am being a better Christian than you, second lady,” as I shook my head at the lady who wasn’t paying any attention to me.

“Let he who is without sin cast the first stone,” I was reminded.

Well, I truly messed up on that one. That lady in the parking lot did not deserve silent buggy rage. Who said I was a perfect Christian? I haven’t got there yet. I don’t think we get to experience that until we actually make it to heaven, but we can get close maybe.

I told myself, “Self, cut the oh-look-at-me-I’m-being-so-good-returning-this-buggy-to-the-station-thingermejig-attitude, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to return the buggy and a billion other people have the same concept in mind so humble up!”

OK, so I messed up that time, but I worked hard at it in 2016 and it did become a lot easier as the year went by. Yes, there were two times that I did not return that buggy, and I tossed and turned those nights feeling like a failure.

A year later, the practice of returning the buggy to the thingermejig is just force of habit. I guess the phrase “practice makes perfect” makes sense after all.

This year, I have continued my quest of becoming a better Christian, and I will concentrate on things like passive-aggressive road-rage that nobody knows you are experiencing, especially the elderly lady that is driving two miles an hour in front of you when you have only 10 minutes to get to work but also must, by law, drive the speed limit.



Sharon Hall is the editor for The Manning Times. She is dedicated to her new community.