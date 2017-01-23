Lucille Youngblood Pechinka
by Submitted via Email | January 23, 2017 9:34 am
Lucille Youngblood Pechinka, 80, widow of Sam Pechinka, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at her home.
Born Oct. 13, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Marian Wysocki Youngblood. She was an avid painter and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Summerton.
Survivors include her daughter, Lynne Ann Pechinka of Summerton; two nieces; and a nephew.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Youngblood Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.
www.stephensfuneralhome.org
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.