Lucille Youngblood Pechinka

Lucille Youngblood Pechinka, 80, widow of Sam Pechinka, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at her home.

Born Oct. 13, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Marian Wysocki Youngblood. She was an avid painter and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Summerton.

Survivors include her daughter, Lynne Ann Pechinka of Summerton; two nieces; and a nephew.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Youngblood Jr.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

