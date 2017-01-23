Lake Wind Advisory in effect through 4 a.m. Tuesday
by Submitted via Email | January 23, 2017 7:13 am
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Clarendon County that is effective through 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. Winds on the lake could exceed 25 knots in some areas.
