JV Lady Saints defeated St. Johns Academy
by Submitted via Email | January 23, 2017 4:39 pm
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity girls defeated St. Johns Christian Academy Friday by a score of 27-12. Bailey Corbett led the JV Lady Saints with nine points. Amberly Way added six points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Hadleigh McIntosh finished with six points, also. The team’s record is now 5-2 in region play, and the JV Lady Saints will play Dorchester Academy at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
No comments yet.
