Grams named to Troy Provost’s List
by Submitted via Email | January 23, 2017 11:27 am
Last Updated: January 23, 2017 at 6:29 pm
Summerton resident Maia Grams was named to the Troy University Provost’s List for the fall 2016 semester and Term 2 of the 2016-17 academic year. The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a GPA of at least 3.65.
