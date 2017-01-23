Grams named to Troy Provost’s List

Last Updated: January 23, 2017 at 6:29 pm

Summerton resident Maia Grams was named to the Troy University Provost’s List for the fall 2016 semester and Term 2 of the 2016-17 academic year. The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a GPA of at least 3.65.