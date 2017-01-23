George William Clemmons

Last Updated: January 23, 2017 at 3:36 pm

George William “Billy” Clemmons, 75, husband of Patricia Brown “Patti” Clemmons, died Monday, January 23, 2017, at his home.

Born May 18, 1941, in Wilmington, North Carolina, he was a son of the late George Garland Clemmons and Emma Boswell Clemmons. He was a retired South Carolina state trooper with 37 years of service and recently retired as the codes enforcement officer with the city of Manning. He was a volunteer with the Clarendon County Fire Department, the City of Manning Fire Department and he was a member of Manning First Baptist Church.

Survivors besides his wife of Manning include a daughter, Debbie Clemmons Jordan (Bill) of West Columbia; a son, Michael Clemmons (Susan) of Hartsville; a sister, Barbara Moss of Winder, Georgia; and five grandchildren, Austin Jordan, Madison Jordan, Billy Clemmons, Michaela Clemmons and Anna Grace Clemmons.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Manning First Baptist Church, with the Rev. John Gambrell officiating. Burial will follow in Clarendon Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will include Buddy Lester, Richard Taylor, Trey Brown, Carter Jones, Tim Baxley and Mitch McElveen.

Honorary pallbearers will include the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Clarendon County Fire Department, the City of Manning Fire Department, the Mullet Club and the Kimbrough Johnson Sunday school class.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Stephens Funeral Home and at other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to the Manning First Baptist Church Building Fund, 49 W. Boyce Street, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org