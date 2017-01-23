Five Clarendon residents named to Troy University Chancellor’s List

Four Manning residents and one Pinewood resident were named to Troy University’s Chancellor’s List for the fall 2016 semester and Term 2 of the 2016-17 academic year.

Those making the list from Manning included Ann Barwick, Olivia Coker, Bailey Gottheiner and Parker Wannamaker. Peyton Reynolds of Pinewood also made the list. Full-time undergraduate students registered for at least 12 semester hours who earn a 4.0 GPA qualify for the Chancellor’s List.