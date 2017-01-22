Walker Gamble backpack program continues to help students in need

Last Updated: January 22, 2017 at 1:40 am

This year is the seventh that Walker Gamble Elementary School’s backpack program is seeking to help feed students who would otherwise go hungry when school is not in session.

When teachers at the school noticed some of their students were excessively hungry at lunch, faculty members began to worry that these meals might be only ones the students had each day.

One of the school’s kindergarten instructors had also noticed that some of her students were still hungry each day, and were also asking if they could take food home after lunch or breakfast.

It raised a red flag for the faculty, who discussed it at length during regular meetings, said Walker Gamble school counselor Ruby Simmons, who oversees the backpack program, which fills selected students’ backpacks with food each Friday before the students go home for the weekend.

“Every year, there has been an increase of young students,” Simmons said. “Our first year, we started off at 12, and now we have a total of 30 students. Each year sees an increase of about four or five. The students we serve, before they go home on Fridays, we will their backpacks with food.”

The food includes non-perishables which need no preparation. Faculty members try to ensure that cans are pop-tops, where there will be no need for adult supervision or complicated preparation.

“Food sources range from Vienna sausages, powdered milk and cereal and something to drink,” Simmons said.

The program started with younger students, she added. In the past few years, the school has helped five students from each grade level whom faculty believed would benefit from the program.

“We’ve found that the older students are not as in need as the younger students,” Simmons said. “The biggest needs are with pre-kindergarten to fourth grade.”

When the school first started the program, one of their teacher assistants who attended Pine Grove United Methodist Church mentioned the need to her church. In return, every year, the church collected funds from the first Sunday of the month and brought the funds to the school so faculty could shop for groceries for the program.

Pine Grove United Methodist Church has collaborated with Walker Gamble for the past six years to ensure that this program continues.

In November, New Zion Trinity United Methodist Church brought a bus filled with a large donation of food to the school to help the program.

“Students who are in our backpack program look forward to the food donations each week,” Simmons said. “I have had students come back to tell me, ‘Thank you’ for their snack packs, which says a lot. We don’t look for them to say, ‘Thank you,’ but they do because they are very grateful.”

During Red Ribbon week, Simmons asked other students and teachers to help by bringing a canned food item.

Some faculty members brought other food items, like turkeys as the holidays grew closer. Families of the students served by the program throughout the year are provided at Thanksgiving with a box filled with everything the family might need for a holiday meal, including turkey, ham, rice, fresh greens and extra snack packs for the children.

“This is in addition to what the kids receive in the backpacks for that weekend as well,” Simmons said.

Christmas entails a similar box, and gifts are provided for children who might not otherwise receive them for the holidays. To assist this effort, the school reaches out via letters to organizations and churches for help in purchasing the Christmas presents.

“We’ve had a good response each year from businesses and churches who are always willing to participate,” Simmons said. “New Zion Methodist Church donated, as well as Midway Church and other local churches who have been supportive of the school’s endeavors.”

“Children are unable to learn if they are hungry, and (we) strive to help every student in need at our school from materials needed for the classroom to food,” said Simmons. “Every student deserves the chance to learn and it is our duty to help them while they are here to be successful.”