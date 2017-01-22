Thousands of women rally at SC Statehouse against Trump

Last Updated: January 21, 2017 at 5:05 pm

Rebecca Munnerlyn has never marched at the South Carolina Statehouse before.

But then she listened to President Donald Trump’s inaugural speech and knew she had to join thousands of other women for a protest and march Saturday against Trump and attacks on the rights of women.

“His words are against women. His actions have been against women,” Munnerlyn said, recounting Trump calling women fat and stupid and a recording where he talked about grabbing them by the genitals. “I had to come out.”

Several thousand women filled the South Carolina Statehouse steps with signs like “Make America Think Again” and “You Can’t Comb Over Sexism.” They chanted “Black Lives Matter” and “Health Care For All” before walking around the capitol grounds and to a nearby business to plan for more protests.

The Stand Up Rally in Columbia was in solidarity with Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington.

Thousands also showed up for similar protests and marches in Charleston and Greenville, braving the rain, while hundreds showed up in Clemson.

The marches and rallies across the country have been generally organized by liberal-leaning women and groups who support government health care, labor rights, gay rights and abortion rights.

Trump’s speech rekindled Munnerlyn’s worst fears about the next four years.

“The next war won’t be started by sinking a ship. I fear it will be started by a bad tweet,” Munnerlyn said.

Saskia Coenen Snyder, 42, teaches modern Jewish history at the University of South Carolina, so she said what she has heard from Trump and his supporters drove her to protest.

“I’m not sure we could have picked a more irresponsible, misogynistic and dangerous man to be president,” she said.