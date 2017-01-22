SBMS Eagles defeat Kingstree Junior High Jaguars
by Submitted via Email | January 22, 2017 6:36 am
Last Updated: January 22, 2017 at 12:44 am
The Scott’s Branch Middle School Eagles defeated the Kingstree Junior High Jaquars on Friday night, with a final score of 41-33. Tariq Coard was the high-scorer for the Eagles and the entire game, putting up 21 points, more than half of the team’s overall score. Jalen Smith added eight points. Terrance Pusher added three points. Zakee Rendell added five points, and Tylick Blanding added two points.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.