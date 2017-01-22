SBMS Eagles defeat Kingstree Junior High Jaguars

The Scott’s Branch Middle School Eagles defeated the Kingstree Junior High Jaquars on Friday night, with a final score of 41-33. Tariq Coard was the high-scorer for the Eagles and the entire game, putting up 21 points, more than half of the team’s overall score. Jalen Smith added eight points. Terrance Pusher added three points. Zakee Rendell added five points, and Tylick Blanding added two points.