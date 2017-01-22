Massey settling in as deputy Probate judge

Last Updated: January 22, 2017 at 1:18 am

Philadelphia native Rebecca Massey moved to Manning three years ago to be closer to her family. One of three children, she has enjoyed living closer to her grandparents.

She’s put down roots in the area, recently taking a position as deputy Probate judge for newly elected Probate Judge Margaret “Peggi” Sorrell.

“I’ve never really had a specific career that I ever set my sights on,” Massey said. “My favorite subject (in school) was physics.”

Massey, in fact, holds a bachelor’s degree in the subject from Spellman College. After receiving a master’s degree in education from the University of Pennsylvania, she taught both high school physical science and chemistry.

“My original plan was to continue teaching at Olney High School, where I was employed for six years,” she said. She had gotten into the carer through Teach for America, a nationwide, non-profit organization which recruits students out of college to work in low-income school districts throughout the United States. Massey said the program seeks to close the achievement gap, and teachers contract with the organization for two years of service. Part of the deal helps pay back student loans, according to the organization’s website.

“After teaching for six years, I decided to relocate to be closer to my grandparents,” she said. “I worked at a convenience store as a filler.”

She was also employed part-time at Goody’s in Manning, and a friend told her about an opening for a part-time position with the Clarendon County Probate Court.

“I wanted to try something new,” she said. “I had never heard of the Probate Court before, but I liked the job description and knew I wanted to try it, so I went for the interview and got hired. It just kind of happened. Judge Geddings literally taught me everything I know about this field, and I am grateful for that.”

After Geddings’ retirement and Sorrell’s subsequent election in November and swearing-in in early January, the office needed a new deputy Probate judge. Massey was the perfect fit.

“We have a great working relationship,” she said of Sorrell. “I’m excited to see how far this career can go.”