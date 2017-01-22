Lions Club to meet Feb. 6
by Submitted via Email | January 22, 2017 12:52 am
The Manning Lions Club will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Manning Restaurant. This will be the club’s night for members to bring a guest, so members do not want to be the only one not to bring a guest. There will be a Lions information presentation during the meeting to show guests what Lions do and why they do it.
