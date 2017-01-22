Lake Wind Advisory issued for Clarendon through Monday night
by Staff Reports | January 22, 2017 12:42 pm
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Clarendon County and surrounding areas of the Santee Cooper lakes through 7 p.m. Monday.
