JV Eagles defeat JV War Eagles
by Submitted via Email | January 22, 2017 12:36 am
The Scott’s Branch junior varsity Eagles came away with a 28-21 victory against the C.E. Murray junior varsity War Eagles on Friday night. Tayuvis Stukes and Daeshone Dingle led the boys with seven points each. Lavontra Fleming and Almont Randall each scored four points, while Jameek Weeks, Savior Seaberry and Kenyon Tappin each scored two points. With the win, the Eagles move to 8-2 on the season, leading the region with four wins.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.