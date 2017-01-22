JV Eagles defeat JV War Eagles

The Scott’s Branch junior varsity Eagles came away with a 28-21 victory against the C.E. Murray junior varsity War Eagles on Friday night. Tayuvis Stukes and Daeshone Dingle led the boys with seven points each. Lavontra Fleming and Almont Randall each scored four points, while Jameek Weeks, Savior Seaberry and Kenyon Tappin each scored two points. With the win, the Eagles move to 8-2 on the season, leading the region with four wins.