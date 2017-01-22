Hazardous Weather Outlook declared through Monday

Last Updated: January 21, 2017 at 11:42 pm

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook through Monday morning for Clarendon County and surrounding areas. A number of showers and thunderstorms will occur Sunday and Sunday night, some of which may become severe. The main threat will be damaging wind with tornadoes possible. Large hail may also occur. Heavy rain with some of the showers may lead to localized flooding. It will be windy Sunday through Monday, and a Lake Wind Advisory could be issued.