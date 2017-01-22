Gallery 2: St. Matthias Oyster Roast
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 22, 2017 10:44 am
Last Updated: January 21, 2017 at 10:10 pm
St. Matthias Episcopal Church held its annual Oyster Roast to benefit its Montessori School on Saturday night at the Flowers’ Tomato Shed off U.S. 301. This is the second of three galleries that manninglive.com will be posting.
