Frierson recognized for 20 years with the school board
by Submitted via Email | January 22, 2017 1:57 am
Last Updated: January 22, 2017 at 1:01 am
Clarendon School District 3 board member George Frierson was recognized last week for 20 years of faithful service to the school board by the South Carolina School Board Association. He is shown here with Superintendent Connie Dennis.
