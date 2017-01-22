Clemson, Carolina tanks up for grabs in Alzheimer’s drawing

Last Updated: January 22, 2017 at 12:32 am

Cindy and Bobby Snowden are raising money for the Alzheimer’s foundation in full force this year.

Bobby Snowden collects vintage gas pumps as a hobby and restores them from old, rusty, forgotten tanks to vintage works of art. He hauls propane for a living and he is always on the lookout for old gas pumps. He finds the majority of them while on the road at old, forgotten gas stations and sometimes on someone’s property, ready for a bargain to be made.

“There are always old forgotten gas pumps just sitting by the road at an old gas station that has been out of service for years,” said Bobby Snowden. “Most people don’t know what to do with them, so we always get a good price.”

“My husband restores these vintage gas tanks as a hobby, and he does a great job,” said Cindy Snowden. “The different themes he uses are just beautiful and look great inside or outside the home. I am sure whoever wins, and whichever tank they choose, they will love how it enhances their home inside or out.”

The two restored vintage pumps up for grabs – one by winner’s choice to the one with the lucky ticket – include a Clemson-theme, restored, 1950s-era Tokheim vintage pump; the second is a University of South Carolina-theme, restored 1950s-era Wayne vintage pump. These pumps will go to the winning ticket and the drawing is set for June. The Clemson and Carolina tanks are the Snowden’s contribution and the proceedings will go to the Alzheimer’s foundation.

Snowden and her husband, Bobby, are sponsoring the drawing to raise money for the Alzheimer’s foundation in collaboration with George Hussey, a long-time friend. Hussey, according to Snowdon, was their inspiration for starting the fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s foundation this year.

Hussey has raised money for the Alzheimer’s foundation before. Last year, he competed in the Ride to Remember fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s foundation.

“Last year, there were 300 people competing on bicycles and in three days, we rode across the state of South Carolina, and I personally raised $3,000,” said Hussey. “I’m an avid cyclist, so that plays a big part in raising the money and the group ride made a phenomenal amount of money last year.”

The Snowdens and Hussey’s family turned out to support him last year as he cycled from Newberry across the state. This June, the Snowdens will turn out to help sponsor and support him again, with half of the money from their drawing for one of the gas tanks going to a pet rescue in New Jersey the couple supports.

“If you like Clemson and win, you pick the Clemson tank,” said Cindy Snowden. Likewise, if you’re a Carolina fan, you’d want the Carolina tank, she added.

“The other tank will be sold or used in another drawing for another dog rescue in Sumter,” she said.

The Snowdens ordered 1,000 tickets and wanted to take their time selling them during the football season as they felt more tickets would be sold during this time. They will utilize the USC basketball game in Columbia as one of their selling spots this month.

The tickets are $20 for one, $35 for two or $100 for six. Anybody wishing to purchase a ticket may text or call the Snowdens at (803) 473-0283. They also have a pay pal account at pamperedpups1965@yahoo.com.

