Clarendon 3 board members sign ethical principles

Last Updated: January 22, 2017 at 1:01 am

Clarendon School District 3 school board members signed the South Carolina School Boards Association Ethical Principles on Jan. 12 during the board’s regular monthly meeting. From left to right are board members George Frierson, Ron Wingard, Chairman Jason Newsome, Ellis Evans, Dale McKenzie, Norma Reardon and John Hardy.