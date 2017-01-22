Clarendon 1 to hold Evening with the Superintendent Monday
Clarendon School District 1 invites the public to attend an Evening with Superintendent Dr. Rose H. Wilder at 6 p.m. Monday at the Clarendon School District 1 Community Resource Center, 1154 Fourth St. in Summerton.
