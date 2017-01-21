Manning man arrested after brief chase

A Manning man faces several charges Saturday evening after allegedly running from police and then wrecking his vehicle.

Manning Police Chief Blair Shaffer said that Harry Stewart III was charged with failure to stop for blue lights; open container; driving an uninsured vehicle; and driving without license tags Saturday afternoon.

Staffer said police attempted to stop Stewart when they spotted him driving a truck with a tag that didn’t belong to that truck.

“The truck fled from Huggins Street down Rudy Road toward Pine Knoll, then left on Haseldon to S.C. 260,” said Shaffer. “He then wrecked into the swamp and was arrested as he was walking down the road.”

Stewart has been taken to Clarendon County Detention Center to await bond.