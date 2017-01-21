Lady Swampcats fall to Florence
by Submitted via Email | January 21, 2017 7:46 am
Last Updated: January 21, 2017 at 12:31 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy Lady Swampcats fell Friday night 41-31 against Florence Christian School. Brooke Bennett led the team with 11 points, and Olivia Coker added eight points. Cora Lee Downer and Sara Knight Nalley both added five points. Brooke Ward added two points.
