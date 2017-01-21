Lady Eagles fall to Lady War Eagles at home

The Scott’s Branch High School Lady Eagles fell Friday night at home in a close game against the C.E. Murray Lady War Eagles, by a final score of 47-45. Cambrian Parker led the team with 13 points, while Chaniya Monroe added 11. Deja Madison had nine points, while Kashawna Sinkler added four, along with Mercedes Oliver. Both Tonia Lawson and Marline Cruz each added two points.