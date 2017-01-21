JV Lady Swampcats defeat Florence Christian

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats defeated Florence Christian Friday night, with Breanna Boykin leading the team with 11 points. Audrey Bennett had eight points, Katherine Burns had five points, Elizabeth Hicks had four points, Trinity Harrington had two points, and Payton Davis, Carrie Rickenbacker and Brice Ericsson each added one point. The team’s record is now 9-3.