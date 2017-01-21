Hazardous Weather Outlook issued for Clarendon through Sunday

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Clarendon County and surrounding areas through Sunday morning. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will occur through that time, associated with a strong low pressure system. Some of the thunderstorms may become severe, mainly this afternoon and late tonight. The main threat will be damaging wind with tornadoes possible. Large hail may also occur. Heavy rain with some of the showers may lead to localized flooding.