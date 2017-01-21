Eagles defeat War Eagles in Summerton

The Scott’s Branch High School varsity Eagles defeated C.E. Murray at home in a close game on Friday night, with a final score of 46-42. Marquise Thomas led the team with 12 points. Marquez Hunt had 11 points, while Terrance Yon added eight. Chris Johnson added seven, and B.J. Brown and Marqus House each added four.