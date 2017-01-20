USC Sumter Fall 2016 President’s List

Last Updated: January 20, 2017 at 11:24 am

Three Clarendon students were among more than 50 who made the University of South Carolina Sumter Fall 2016 President’s List. To reach this high academic achievement, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.95 to 4 earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours at the end of the previous semester.

Students from Clarendon achieving this honor included Ami Patel, Mackenzie Ham and Trevor Tollison, all of Manning.

USC Sumter is located in the heart of the state, about 45 miles east of the capital of Columbia, South Carolina. It is the only campus in the system that began as a Clemson University campus and then later changed to a University of South Carolina campus. USC Sumter became a University campus in 1973 and today has an enrollment of about 1,000 per academic year. USC Sumter confers two-year associate’s degrees and offers 11 baccalaureate degrees through Palmetto College.