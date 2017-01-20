USC Sumter Fall 2016 Dean’s List

Last Updated: January 20, 2017 at 12:10 pm

Twelve Clarendon County area students were named to the University of South Carolina Fall 2016 Dean’s List, including Pinewood resident Clayton Williams; Manning residents Jazmine Cotton, Garrett Fuller, Synobia Miller, Harrison Boykin, Jalaina Brown and Francine Washington; Summerton residents Maria De Leon and Travonte Cummings; New Zion resident Hannah Yarborough; Turbeville resident Malorie Berry; and Alcolu resident Julia Morris.

To be named to the Dean’s Honor List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or higher (3.25 or higher for freshmen), earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours at the end of the previous semester.