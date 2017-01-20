Morning Weather: Friday, Jan. 20
by Staff Reports | January 20, 2017 5:09 am
Last Updated: January 19, 2017 at 11:13 am
A chance of showers, mainly before 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.