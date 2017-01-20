Evening Weather: Friday, Jan. 20
by Submitted via Email | January 20, 2017 4:09 pm
Last Updated: January 19, 2017 at 11:11 am
A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
