Charleston Southern Fall 2016 Dean’s List

Six Clarendon County students were named to the Charleston Southern University Fall 2016 Dean’s List.

Students who have earned a 3.5 GPA or better and 12 or more credit hours for the semester are named to the list.

They include Michael Burgess of Greeleyville, a junior majoring in kinesiology; Robert Hinson of Manning, a senior majoring in biology, with a wildlife emphasis; Sarah Farmer of Manning, a junior majoring in management; Emily Richburg of Manning, a junior majoring in psychology; Shelby Evans of Manning, a freshman majoring in biology, with a pre-professional emphasis; Jordan Evans of New Zion, a senior majoring in kinesiology; and Flury Wilson of New Zion, a sophomore majoring in biology, with a pre-professional emphasis.