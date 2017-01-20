Charleston Southern Fall 2016 Dean’s List
by Submitted via Email | January 20, 2017 11:46 am
Six Clarendon County students were named to the Charleston Southern University Fall 2016 Dean’s List.
Students who have earned a 3.5 GPA or better and 12 or more credit hours for the semester are named to the list.
They include Michael Burgess of Greeleyville, a junior majoring in kinesiology; Robert Hinson of Manning, a senior majoring in biology, with a wildlife emphasis; Sarah Farmer of Manning, a junior majoring in management; Emily Richburg of Manning, a junior majoring in psychology; Shelby Evans of Manning, a freshman majoring in biology, with a pre-professional emphasis; Jordan Evans of New Zion, a senior majoring in kinesiology; and Flury Wilson of New Zion, a sophomore majoring in biology, with a pre-professional emphasis.
