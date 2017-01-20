Brunson presented at Lord Clarendon Cotillion
by Submitted via Email | January 20, 2017 8:58 am
The Lord Clarendon Cotillion presented one debutante at its annual ball held Dec. 19, 2016, at Sunset Country Club in Sumter. Pictured is Helen Bateman Brunson with her escorts, Adam Daniel Lowder, left, and Don Cagney Brunson III, right. Sons presented included Brunson, John Landon Black, John William Graham and Richard Benton Wilder.
