Lady Swampcats fall to Pinewood Prep

Last Updated: January 19, 2017 at 10:20 am

The Laurence Manning Academy varsity Lady Swampcats fell to Pinewood Prep on Wednesday night by a score of 54-27. Olivia Coker led the team with six points. Cora Lee Downer, Brooke Ward, Sarah Knight Nalley and Brooke Bennett each added fvie points. Eliza Davis had one point.