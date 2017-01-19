JV Lady Swampcats defeat Pinewood Prep

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats defeated Pinewood Prep on the road Wednesday night by a score of 25-13. Audrey Bennett led the team scoring five points. Carrie Rickenbaker and Elizabeth Hicks each had four points. Katherine Burns had three points, while Trinity Harrington Peyton Davis, Jamie Newman and Madison Ham each had two points. Laura Johnson had one point. The team’s record is now 8-3. The next game is Friday at Florence Christian.