Saints fall to Holly Hill Academy
by Submitted via Email | January 18, 2017 12:27 pm
The Clarendon Hall varsity Saints fell Tuesday night to Holly Hill Academy 77-35. Dylan Way led the Saints with 12 points and five rebounds. Robbie James added seven points. The Saints fell to 0-6 in conference play with the loss. The team plays again Friday against St. Johns Christian Academy in Summerton.
