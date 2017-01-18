Morning Weather: Wednesday, Jan. 18
by Staff Reports | January 18, 2017 4:43 am
Last Updated: January 17, 2017 at 7:43 pm
There will be patchy fog this morning before 10 a.m. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy day, with a high near 74. There will be a west wind from 10-16 mph.
