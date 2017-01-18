Lady Saints fall to Holly Hil
The Clarendon Hall varsity Lady Saints fell Tuesday night to Holly Hill Academy by a score of 59-17. Mallory McIntosh led the Lady Saints with seven points and five rebounds Keri Shaffer and Brynne Baxley added five points each. The Lady Saints are now 0-6 in conference play and play again Friday against St. Johns Academy at home.
