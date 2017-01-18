JV Saints fall to Holly Hill
by Submitted via Email | January 18, 2017 9:17 am
Last Updated: January 18, 2017 at 12:32 pm
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity Saints fell Friday 41-14 against Holly Hill Academy. They were led by Josh Black, who put up six points. The Saints are now 1-5 in conference play with the loss. They play again Friday against St. Johns at home.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.