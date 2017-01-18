JV Lady Swampcats defeat First Baptist

Last Updated: January 17, 2017 at 7:41 pm

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity girls defeated First Baptist 34-29 at home on Tuesday night. Trinity Harrington was the leading scorer for the JV Lady Swampcats, having 12 points. She went 10-12 from the free-throw line. AUdrey Bennett had nine points, Katherine Burns had seven and Breanna Boykin and Carrie Rickenbaker had two points each. Brice Erickson and Elizabeth Hicks each had one point. The team plays again Wednesday at Pinewood Prep. The record is now 7-3.