JV Lady Saints defeat Holly Hill Academy
by Submitted via Email | January 18, 2017 12:38 pm
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity Lady Saints defeated Holly Hill Academy 23-7 on Tuesday. Amberly Way and Bailey Corbett led the Lady Saints with six points and 10 rebounds each. McKenley Wells added five points. The JV Lady Saints are now 4-2 in conference play.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.