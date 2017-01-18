Historical Society seeking new members
The Clarendon County Historical Society is currently seeking new members. Please join them 7 p.m. Jan. 19 for their regular meeting, and consider joining the organization, which is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Clarendon County history in all its facets. The society sponsors the Clarendon County Museum, which is next to the Bank of Clarendon. For more information, call Al Truesdale at (803) 478-7908, or email altruesdale@ftc-i.net.
