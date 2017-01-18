Alton Emerson Truesdale
SUMTER – Alton Emerson Truesdale, 90, husband of Norma Davis Truesdale, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Palmetto Health Tuomey.
Born Nov. 7, 1926, in Wedgefield, he was a son of the late Harry Alexander Truesdale and Belva McCall Truesdale. He was a member of Summerton Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and the Korean War. Following his military service, Mr. Truesdale worked with Grayson Elliott Cotton Gin and Supply Company for 19 years before starting his own business, Truesdale Wood Products.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years; two daughters, Pamela Ey (Chris) of Charlotte, NC and Katheryn Jekel (John) of Sumter; four grandchildren, Taylor Ey, Jason Ey, Rachel Jekel, and Sarah Jekel; a brother, Harry A. Truesdale Jr. (Jane) of North Augusta; and a sister, Betty Gleaton of West Columbia.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Truesdale.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Bob Ashba and the Rev. Billy Carlisle officiating. Burial will follow at Summerton Baptist Church cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Gene Phillips, Troy Allan, Ken Wells, Terry Rodgers, Lamar Kennedy, Bill Jenkinson, and Jason Ey.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home, and other times at the home, 2800 Loretto Drive in Sumter.
Memorials may be made United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (UMDF), 8085 Saltsburg Rd., Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15239, www.umdf.org.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Comment by Dan & Henri Campbell
January 18, 2017 at 22:06
We loved Alton so much. I am so sorry for your loss Norma.
My day lily garden will glow this year with his presence.
He will be missed by all. Gentleman like Alton are far and few in men today.
Comment by Larry and Cathy Pritcher
January 18, 2017 at 23:15
Ms Norma I am so sorry to hear that Mr. Alton has passed. He was a fine and thoughtful man and proud of your service to the Lord. I am still in NorthCarolina and I hope to see you Friday. Until then you are in my thoughts, prayers and in my heart.
